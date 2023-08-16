Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Tower Semiconductor were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSEM. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 135.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th.

TSEM opened at $33.78 on Wednesday. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 52 week low of $32.80 and a 52 week high of $47.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.86.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 17.82%. The business had revenue of $357.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

