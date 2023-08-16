TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Posted by on Aug 16th, 2023

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWNGet Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.75.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of TowneBank from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TowneBank in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of TowneBank in a report on Friday, August 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of TowneBank in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of TowneBank from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TOWN

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 285.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 80.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in shares of TowneBank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 230.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 36.3% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. 54.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TowneBank Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TOWN opened at $24.51 on Friday. TowneBank has a 52-week low of $21.22 and a 52-week high of $33.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWNGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.05). TowneBank had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $242.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.38 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that TowneBank will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

TowneBank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This is a boost from TowneBank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.49%.

TowneBank Company Profile

(Get Free Report

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TowneBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TowneBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.