TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.75.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of TowneBank from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TowneBank in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of TowneBank in a report on Friday, August 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of TowneBank in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of TowneBank from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 285.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 80.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in shares of TowneBank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 230.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 36.3% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. 54.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TOWN opened at $24.51 on Friday. TowneBank has a 52-week low of $21.22 and a 52-week high of $33.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.05). TowneBank had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $242.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.38 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that TowneBank will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This is a boost from TowneBank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.49%.

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

