Traders Purchase High Volume of Soho House & Co Inc. Call Options (NYSE:SHCO)

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 6,646 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 3,592% compared to the typical daily volume of 180 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling at Soho House & Co Inc.

In other news, CEO Andrew Carnie sold 20,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total transaction of $109,082.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,577,613.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard Caring purchased 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.14 per share, with a total value of $38,556.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 368,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,633,403.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Carnie sold 20,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total transaction of $109,082.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,279 shares in the company, valued at $4,577,613.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 109,191 shares of company stock valued at $611,965. 75.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Soho House & Co Inc. Price Performance

Soho House & Co Inc. stock opened at $6.97 on Wednesday. Soho House & Co Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.08 and a 12-month high of $8.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Soho House & Co Inc. ( NYSE:SHCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.11. Soho House & Co Inc. had a negative net margin of 11.46% and a negative return on equity of 1,654.69%. The business had revenue of $288.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Soho House & Co Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Soho House & Co Inc. in a research note on Monday. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Soho House & Co Inc. from $8.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th.

Soho House & Co Inc. Company Profile

Soho House & Co Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects a group of members. These members use the platform to work, socialize, connect, create, and flourish all over the world. The company was formerly known as Membership Collective Group Inc and changed its name to Soho House & Co Inc in March 2023.

