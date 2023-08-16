Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Genius Group (NYSEAMERICAN:GNS)

Genius Group Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GNS – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 8,549 call options on the company. This is an increase of 547% compared to the average volume of 1,321 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Genius Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Genius Group Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GNS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 34,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Genius Group as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Genius Group alerts:

Genius Group Price Performance

GNS stock opened at $1.42 on Wednesday. Genius Group has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $11.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04.

About Genius Group

Genius Group ( NYSEAMERICAN:GNS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported ($2.14) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.78 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Genius Group will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

Genius Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides entrepreneur education system business development tools and management consultancy services to entrepreneurs and entrepreneur resorts. The company operates through two segments, Education and Campus. It develops comprehensive entrepreneurial education curriculum with a full suite of tools for student learning and faculty earning.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Genius Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.