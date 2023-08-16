Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK) CFO Sells $15,114.75 in Stock

Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK – Get Free Report) CFO Dominic Blosil sold 2,879 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total transaction of $15,114.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,131,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,940,270. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Dominic Blosil also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 11th, Dominic Blosil sold 2,807 shares of Traeger stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.38, for a total transaction of $15,101.66.

On Wednesday, August 9th, Dominic Blosil sold 2,610 shares of Traeger stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.79, for a total transaction of $15,111.90.

On Monday, August 7th, Dominic Blosil sold 2,530 shares of Traeger stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total transaction of $15,104.10.

On Thursday, August 3rd, Dominic Blosil sold 5,770 shares of Traeger stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total transaction of $33,985.30.

Traeger Price Performance

COOK opened at $4.99 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.77. Traeger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.48 and a 1 year high of $6.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $618.60 million, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Traeger

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Traeger by 7.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Traeger by 18.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 82,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 13,040 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Traeger by 134.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 11,905 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Traeger by 39.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 8,773 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Traeger by 17.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,774,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,204,000 after purchasing an additional 260,933 shares during the period. 43.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Traeger from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Traeger from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Traeger from $4.50 to $4.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Traeger from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Traeger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $6.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Traeger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.20.

About Traeger

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbecue grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

