TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Price Target Raised to $910.00

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $840.00 to $910.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

TDG has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded TransDigm Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,042.00 to $1,114.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $820.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $930.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $793.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $920.54.

TransDigm Group Stock Down 0.5 %

TransDigm Group stock opened at $860.43 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $867.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $792.88. The company has a market cap of $47.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.38. TransDigm Group has a 52-week low of $499.63 and a 52-week high of $940.00.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.87 by $1.38. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 39.57% and a net margin of 18.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.36 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group will post 21.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at TransDigm Group

In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.68, for a total transaction of $2,438,040.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,648. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 11,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $798.13, for a total transaction of $9,444,272.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.68, for a total value of $2,438,040.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,602 shares of company stock valued at $48,686,166 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TransDigm Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group in the first quarter worth $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group in the third quarter worth $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group in the first quarter worth $28,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

