Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 61,844 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the previous session’s volume of 197,915 shares.The stock last traded at $10.79 and had previously closed at $12.25.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 3.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.46.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGS. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 365.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 451,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,330,000 after acquiring an additional 354,593 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 1st quarter valued at $2,394,000. TT International Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 158.8% during the 2nd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 549,183 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,567,000 after buying an additional 336,963 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 1st quarter valued at $2,773,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 303,638 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 99,142 shares during the period. 2.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, and production and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Other Services; and Telecommunications.

