Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Trio-Tech International Price Performance

Shares of TRT opened at $6.30 on Friday. Trio-Tech International has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $6.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.84. The firm has a market cap of $25.70 million, a PE ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Trio-Tech International stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 1.38% of Trio-Tech International worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Trio-Tech International Company Profile

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, offers manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. It operates through four segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The company's Testing Services segment offers stabilization bake, thermal shock, temperature cycling, mechanical shock, constant acceleration, gross and fine leak, electrical, static and dynamic burn-in, and vibration testing, as well as reliability lab and microprocessor equipment contract cleaning services.

