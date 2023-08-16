trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Receives $1.80 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.80.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TRVG shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of trivago in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of trivago from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of trivago from $1.35 to $1.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of trivago in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

Get trivago alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TRVG

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

trivago Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in trivago by 11,846.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 11,846 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in trivago in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in trivago in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in trivago by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 20,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 9,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in trivago by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 17,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRVG opened at $1.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.41. trivago has a one year low of $0.93 and a one year high of $2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.63 million, a PE ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 1.57.

About trivago

(Get Free Report

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides travel search for different types of accommodations, such as hotels, vacation rentals, and private apartments; and enable advertiser access through website and apps.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for trivago Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for trivago and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.