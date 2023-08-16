trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Receives $1.80 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.80.
Several equities research analysts have commented on TRVG shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of trivago in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of trivago from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of trivago from $1.35 to $1.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of trivago in a research note on Friday, May 5th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on TRVG
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
trivago Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:TRVG opened at $1.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.41. trivago has a one year low of $0.93 and a one year high of $2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.63 million, a PE ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 1.57.
About trivago
trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides travel search for different types of accommodations, such as hotels, vacation rentals, and private apartments; and enable advertiser access through website and apps.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than trivago
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- On Holding Slips Into A More Comfortable Price Point
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- 3 Growing Cannabis Stocks Ready To Bloom
- How to Invest in Growth Stocks
- Will Meta’s Pullback Offer Buy Point After AI-Driven Surge?
Receive News & Ratings for trivago Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for trivago and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.