Truist Financial Lowers BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Price Target to $31.00

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Truist Financial from $71.00 to $31.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BTAI. Bank of America dropped their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $43.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Guggenheim cut BioXcel Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Mizuho cut BioXcel Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioXcel Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.00.

BioXcel Therapeutics Price Performance

BTAI stock opened at $4.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 6.16 and a quick ratio of 6.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.89. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.82 and a 1 year high of $34.13.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.42 million. BioXcel Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 45600.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.35) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BioXcel Therapeutics news, CEO Vimal Mehta sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total transaction of $646,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,903 shares in the company, valued at $859,510.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 35.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 377.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,760,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392,114 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $24,904,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $10,867,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $1,611,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 193.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 340,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,362,000 after acquiring an additional 224,564 shares in the last quarter. 42.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioXcel Therapeutics

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The company's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices.

