Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) Raises Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report) announced a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, August 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0516 per share by the oil and gas company on Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Ultrapar Participações’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.03.

Ultrapar Participações has a payout ratio of 16.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ultrapar Participações to earn $0.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.8%.

Get Ultrapar Participações alerts:

Ultrapar Participações Price Performance

Shares of UGP stock opened at $3.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Ultrapar Participações has a 12 month low of $2.13 and a 12 month high of $4.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on UGP. StockNews.com began coverage on Ultrapar Participações in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup downgraded Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, HSBC downgraded Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $3.80 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.70.

View Our Latest Research Report on Ultrapar Participações

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ultrapar Participações

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Ultrapar Participações during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 10,003 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,634 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 4,486 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC increased its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 23,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 11,387 shares during the period. 3.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ultrapar Participações

(Get Free Report)

Ultrapar Participações SA operates in the energy and infrastructure business in in Brazil, Europe, Singapore, the United States, Canada, other Latin American countries, and internationally. The company distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers; and renewable electricity and compressed natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ultrapar Participações Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultrapar Participações and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.