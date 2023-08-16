UMH Properties, Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:UMH)

UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for UMH Properties in a research report issued on Friday, August 11th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for UMH Properties’ current full-year earnings is $0.81 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for UMH Properties’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Wolfe Research cut UMH Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

UMH Properties Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE UMH opened at $15.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.84, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.50, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.27. UMH Properties has a 12 month low of $13.73 and a 12 month high of $19.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.91.

UMH Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is presently -248.48%.

Insider Activity at UMH Properties

In related news, Director Kiernan Conway sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total value of $38,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 492 shares in the company, valued at $7,547.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of UMH Properties

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in UMH Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in UMH Properties by 54.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in UMH Properties by 1,600.0% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in UMH Properties by 22.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in UMH Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 73.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UMH Properties Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,700 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

