Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) & Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Critical Comparison

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Free Report) and Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Universal Logistics and Mullen Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Universal Logistics $2.02 billion 0.38 $168.63 million $4.96 5.90 Mullen Group N/A N/A N/A $1.00 11.56

Universal Logistics has higher revenue and earnings than Mullen Group. Universal Logistics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mullen Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Universal Logistics 7.19% 28.66% 10.70% Mullen Group N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

This table compares Universal Logistics and Mullen Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Universal Logistics pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Mullen Group pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.4%. Universal Logistics pays out 8.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Mullen Group pays out 120.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Universal Logistics and Mullen Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Universal Logistics 0 1 0 0 2.00 Mullen Group 0 3 1 0 2.25

Universal Logistics currently has a consensus price target of $35.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.58%. Mullen Group has a consensus price target of $17.36, indicating a potential upside of 50.80%. Given Mullen Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Mullen Group is more favorable than Universal Logistics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.7% of Universal Logistics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.0% of Mullen Group shares are held by institutional investors. 73.4% of Universal Logistics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Universal Logistics beats Mullen Group on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Universal Logistics

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services. The company transports various commodities comprising automotive parts, machinery, building materials, paper, food, consumer goods, furniture, steel, and other metals. It also provides value-added services for individual customer requirements, including material handling, consolidation, sequencing, sub-assembly, cross-dock, kitting, repacking, warehousing, and returnable container management; and intermodal support services comprising short-to-medium distance delivery of steamship and rail truck containers between the port or railhead, and the customer. The company serves automotive, steel and other metals, retail and consumer goods, energy, and manufacturing industries, as well as other transportation companies who aggregate loads from various shippers. The company was formerly known as Universal Truckload Services, Inc. and changed its name to Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. in April 2016. Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in Warren, Michigan.

About Mullen Group

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products. The Logistics & Warehousing segment offers full truckload, specialized transportation, warehousing, and fulfillment centers that handle ecommerce transactions and transload facilities for intermodal and bulk shipments; technology solutions, including transportation management, inventory management, and warehouse management systems; and warehousing and distribution services. The Specialized & Industrial Services segment provides production services, well servicing, production fluid transportation, transportation of fluids for disposal, frac support, hydrovac excavation, and industrial cleaning and turnaround services; and specialized services comprising dredging and dewatering services, large diameter pipe stockpiling and stringing services, water management, environmental services, civil construction, municipal development and emergency services, hydrostatic testing services to the pipeline industry and midstream sector, and transporting of oversize and overweight shipments, as well as deals in original equipment manufacturer parts and services. This segment also offers drilling and drilling related services, consisting of transportation, handling, and storage of oilfield fluids, tubulars, and drilling mud; drilling rig relocation; general oilfield hauling; well disposal facility; core drilling; setting surface casing; and conductor pipe setting services. The U.S. & International Logistics segment provides logistics services through professional representatives and station agents. This segment also owns SilverExpress, a proprietary integrated transportation management platform. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Okotoks, Canada.

