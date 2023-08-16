Universal Technical Institute, Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.00 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:UTI)

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley upped their FY2024 earnings estimates for Universal Technical Institute in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 9th. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.79. The consensus estimate for Universal Technical Institute’s current full-year earnings is $0.14 per share.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Argus cut Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com cut Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Universal Technical Institute from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Universal Technical Institute has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.67.

Shares of Universal Technical Institute stock opened at $8.36 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.08 and its 200 day moving average is $7.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Universal Technical Institute has a 1 year low of $5.27 and a 1 year high of $8.78. The stock has a market cap of $284.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.00, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.91.

In other Universal Technical Institute news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 26,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.46 per share, with a total value of $169,994.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 647,626 shares in the company, valued at $4,183,663.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTI. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 6,316.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6,316 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 204.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 4,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Universal Technical Institute during the second quarter worth about $67,000. 73.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation and technical training programs in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

