US Bancorp DE Purchases 146 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

US Bancorp DE grew its position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,832 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $6,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Gene Liu sold 149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.99, for a total value of $29,798.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,557,122.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Joseph Leo Binz sold 1,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.11, for a total transaction of $253,793.07. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,086,703.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gene Liu sold 149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.99, for a total value of $29,798.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,788 shares in the company, valued at $9,557,122.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 334,664 shares of company stock valued at $58,631,087. Corporate insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TEAM. Barclays lifted their target price on Atlassian from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Atlassian from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Atlassian in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $175.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.56.

TEAM opened at $193.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Atlassian Co. has a 12 month low of $113.86 and a 12 month high of $290.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $177.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.79.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

