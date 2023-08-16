Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Sold by Nelson Capital Management LLC

Nelson Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 43.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,891 shares during the period. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VCSH. Japan Science & Technology Agency purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,778,800,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,854.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,659,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,642,000 after buying an additional 11,062,636 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 406,250.0% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,900,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,136,000 after buying an additional 3,900,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 168.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,916,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,514,000 after buying an additional 2,460,015 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,774,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,812,000 after buying an additional 1,678,893 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VCSH opened at $75.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.97. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $73.26 and a one year high of $77.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.1983 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

