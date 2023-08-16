Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Purchased by Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 65.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,977 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,698,392,000 after purchasing an additional 205,245,648 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 114.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,667,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,187,000 after buying an additional 888,046 shares during the period. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5,464.0% during the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 773,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,374,000 after buying an additional 759,660 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,596,000 after buying an additional 376,138 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 141,482.4% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 353,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,189,000 after buying an additional 353,706 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $199.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $45.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $168.65 and a one year high of $210.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.06.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

