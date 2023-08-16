Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Purchased by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 58.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,866 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VB. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 338,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,172,000 after buying an additional 5,341 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 384.2% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after buying an additional 8,990 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 11,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7,150.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 4,147 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $199.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $200.56 and a 200-day moving average of $194.06. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $168.65 and a 52 week high of $210.00.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

