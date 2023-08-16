Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Vector Group Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:VGR opened at $10.65 on Tuesday. Vector Group has a 1 year low of $8.64 and a 1 year high of $14.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.06.

Vector Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.51%. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio is 79.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vector Group

In other news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total value of $1,034,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 267,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,456,240.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 7.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP grew its position in Vector Group by 82.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vector Group by 148.1% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vector Group by 3,686.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Vector Group by 187.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Finally, Antonetti Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vector Group by 52.8% during the second quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 63.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vector Group Company Profile

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects.

