Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Director Mary Jane Raymond Sells 1,500 Shares

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) Director Mary Jane Raymond sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $45,075.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,126. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Veeco Instruments Stock Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ:VECO opened at $29.68 on Wednesday. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.11 and a 12-month high of $31.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.76 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VECO shares. Northland Securities raised their price target on Veeco Instruments from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Veeco Instruments from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Veeco Instruments from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VECO. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 470.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Veeco Instruments during the second quarter worth about $39,000.

About Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

