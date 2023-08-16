Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE:EVTL) Short Interest Down 19.1% in July

Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE:EVTL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 459,300 shares, a drop of 19.1% from the July 15th total of 568,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 374,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Vertical Aerospace in a research report on Friday, June 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Vertical Aerospace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vertical Aerospace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vertical Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,267,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Vertical Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Vertical Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertical Aerospace stock opened at $1.45 on Wednesday. Vertical Aerospace has a 52-week low of $1.41 and a 52-week high of $11.58. The company has a current ratio of 7.38, a quick ratio of 6.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.85.

Vertical Aerospace Ltd., an aerospace and technology company, engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling zero operating emission electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for use in the advanced air mobility in the United Kingdom. It offers VX4, an eVTOL aircraft. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

