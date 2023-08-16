Vikram Malik Purchases 174,967 Shares of Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Stock

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Free Report) Director Vikram Malik acquired 174,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.41 per share, with a total value of $1,296,505.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 275,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,041,825.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:EOLS opened at $10.20 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.68. Evolus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.51 and a 12 month high of $11.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $581.09 million, a P/E ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 1.64.

EOLS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Evolus from $16.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Evolus from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Evolus from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Evolus by 678.5% in the second quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 4,506,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,760,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927,402 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Evolus by 22.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,995,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,776,000 after purchasing an additional 554,417 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC increased its stake in Evolus by 11.0% in the second quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 2,434,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,696,000 after purchasing an additional 241,232 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Evolus by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,876,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,105,000 after purchasing an additional 27,846 shares during the period. Finally, Caligan Partners LP acquired a new position in Evolus in the fourth quarter valued at $13,073,000. 65.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. The company offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

