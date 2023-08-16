Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST) Trading Down 5.8%

Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 5.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.04 and last traded at $24.38. 111,881 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 677,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.87.
The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.81 and a 200 day moving average of $21.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.
Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $230.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.03 million. Vista Energy had a net margin of 28.33% and a return on equity of 38.18%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina.
