Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Vista Gold from $2.75 to $2.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

Vista Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VGZ opened at $0.48 on Friday. Vista Gold has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $0.76. The company has a market cap of $58.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.57.

Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Vista Gold will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vista Gold

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Vista Gold by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 77,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Vista Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vista Gold by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 272,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 106,874 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Vista Gold by 4.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,806,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 71,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its position in Vista Gold by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 2,916,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 657,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.94% of the company’s stock.

About Vista Gold

(Get Free Report)

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory, Australia.

