Warwick Investment Management Inc. Purchases 3,322 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Warwick Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Warwick Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Warwick Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 29,971,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,563,000 after purchasing an additional 479,422 shares during the last quarter. Japan Science & Technology Agency purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,778,800,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,774,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678,893 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,854.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,659,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,642,000 after purchasing an additional 11,062,636 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 168.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,916,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460,015 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $75.34 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.97. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $73.26 and a 12-month high of $77.09.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1983 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

