Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management lowered its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 72.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,004 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WM. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 1,106.7% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cutler Group LLC CA grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 482.8% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total transaction of $33,343.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,147 shares in the company, valued at $9,455,154.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $177.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Waste Management from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.18.

NYSE:WM opened at $158.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $148.31 and a one year high of $175.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.50. The stock has a market cap of $64.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.71.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.03). Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The company's revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

