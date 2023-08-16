Wealthspire Advisors LLC Acquires 5,808 Shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 40.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,119 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,808 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 130.0% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 61.3% during the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 65.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paramount Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, City State Bank increased its stake in Paramount Global by 547.4% in the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on PARA shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paramount Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.16.

Paramount Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ PARA opened at $15.37 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.80. Paramount Global has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $27.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.11. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a positive return on equity of 2.15%. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -10.64%.

Paramount Global Company Profile

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

