Wealthspire Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 16.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 274.8% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.15% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Trading Down 1.7 %

APO stock opened at $80.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $45.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.17 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.03. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.62 and a 52 week high of $87.82.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.52%.

In related news, insider James C. Zelter sold 11,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.53, for a total transaction of $860,040.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,779,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,058,972.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider James C. Zelter sold 11,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.53, for a total transaction of $860,040.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,779,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,058,972.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joshua Harris sold 332,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.51, for a total transaction of $21,784,629.89. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,466,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,257,923,474.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 961,127 shares of company stock valued at $64,426,236. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.79.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

