Wealthspire Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the first quarter worth approximately $369,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

Shares of MELI stock opened at $1,286.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,214.96 and a 200 day moving average of $1,226.16. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $754.76 and a 52 week high of $1,388.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.08, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.07% and a net margin of 6.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 19.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on MELI shares. Wolfe Research cut their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $1,400.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. TheStreet downgraded MercadoLibre from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,625.91.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

