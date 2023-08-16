Wealthspire Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,569 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 3,240 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in HP during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in HP during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in HP during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in HP during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in HP by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,255 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total value of $127,865.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $939,757.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total value of $127,865.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $939,757.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 156,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.69, for a total transaction of $4,817,593.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 766,268 shares in the company, valued at $23,516,764.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 198,620 shares of company stock worth $6,108,881. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HP Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $31.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.24. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.08 and a 1 year high of $35.32.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The computer maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. HP had a net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 121.57%. The company had revenue of $12.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. HP’s payout ratio is 39.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of HP in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of HP from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of HP in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.88.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

