Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $817,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 98,322.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,318,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,747,935,000 after purchasing an additional 128,187,856 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 347.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,719,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887,468 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 51.0% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,022,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,301 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 259.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 649,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,419,000 after purchasing an additional 468,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,091,000.

BATS EFG opened at $91.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.50. The company has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

