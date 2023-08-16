Wealthspire Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 30.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,599 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 7,049 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $1,795,732.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,079,459. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 0.4 %

ADP opened at $250.97 on Wednesday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.46 and a fifty-two week high of $274.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $231.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.61. The company has a market capitalization of $103.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 107.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 60.98%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Stories

