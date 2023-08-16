Wealthspire Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 65.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,963 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vestcor Inc increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 17,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 2,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total value of $217,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 125,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,619,571. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $173,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,156,690.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total transaction of $217,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 125,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,619,571. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,828 shares of company stock worth $10,590,134. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ICE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.91.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ICE

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $114.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $63.94 billion, a PE ratio of 37.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.94. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.60 and a 52 week high of $117.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.14.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.81%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.