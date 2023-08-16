Wealthspire Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2,045.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $73.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.60. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $71.40 and a 1 year high of $79.22.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

