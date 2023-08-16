Wealthspire Advisors LLC Sells 177 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,063 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Portland Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.4% during the first quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 23,898 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $4,773,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 38.4% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 407 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 350.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,335 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 5,705 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 84.1% during the first quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 12,718 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 5,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.36, for a total value of $7,752,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,666,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,983,153.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.36, for a total transaction of $7,752,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,666,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,983,153.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.30, for a total value of $10,228,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 605,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,564,687.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 232,258 shares of company stock valued at $53,069,368 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ PANW opened at $215.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $65.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 342.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $239.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.83. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.22 and a twelve month high of $258.88.
Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 3.32%. Research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.
