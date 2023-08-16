Wealthspire Advisors LLC Sells 1,802 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC decreased its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 41.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,802 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 130,632.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,784,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,343,859,000 after purchasing an additional 9,776,533 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth $1,175,255,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth $433,134,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,608,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,583,053,000 after purchasing an additional 969,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 199.1% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,353,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $324,307,000 after purchasing an additional 900,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Trading Down 2.5 %

Caterpillar stock opened at $277.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $141.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.60 and a 1 year high of $293.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $256.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.10.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.98. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 55.93%. The firm had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 32.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CAT. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $279.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.00.

View Our Latest Report on CAT

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,667,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,362 shares in the company, valued at $4,254,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,667,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,254,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,286 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.25, for a total transaction of $2,078,331.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,995 shares of company stock worth $14,484,353. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

(Free Report)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.