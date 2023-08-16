Wealthspire Advisors LLC Sells 259 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,022,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in M&T Bank by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,986,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,265 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in M&T Bank by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,523,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $801,292,000 after purchasing an additional 875,870 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,921,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 4,220.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 330,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,930,000 after acquiring an additional 322,769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at M&T Bank

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total value of $187,333.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,131,163.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other M&T Bank news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total value of $187,333.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,131,163.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daryl N. Bible bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $120.61 per share, with a total value of $1,206,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 55,876 shares of company stock worth $7,819,234 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $133.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $153.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.91.

M&T Bank Trading Down 4.3 %

NYSE MTB opened at $127.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $109.36 and a one year high of $193.42. The firm has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.80.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by $0.89. M&T Bank had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 30.81%.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

Further Reading

