Wealthspire Advisors LLC Sells 2,734 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 27.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,734 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ATVI. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 11,427,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,792,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270,426 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at $742,922,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 219.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,575,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,167,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203,383 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,165,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,555,000 after purchasing an additional 408,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,084,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809,814 shares in the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on ATVI shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. UBS Group lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $95.99 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut Activision Blizzard to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.37.

Activision Blizzard Price Performance

Shares of ATVI opened at $90.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.94 and a 1 year high of $93.67. The stock has a market cap of $71.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.18.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.17. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 24.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Activision Blizzard Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a yield of 1.07%. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.47. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.26%.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

