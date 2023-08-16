Wealthspire Advisors LLC Sells 626 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 626 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 4,937 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 95,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,195,000 after buying an additional 4,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on J shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total value of $171,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 252,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,806,081. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total value of $171,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 252,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,806,081. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.99, for a total value of $819,851.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 587,958 shares in the company, valued at $72,312,954.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,332 shares of company stock valued at $1,946,433. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Trading Down 0.4 %

Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $136.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $122.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $106.78 and a one year high of $137.61. The stock has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.84.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.93%.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

Featured Stories

