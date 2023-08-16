Wealthspire Advisors LLC Sells 630 Shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 80.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the first quarter worth $60,000. 79.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lamar Advertising Price Performance

LAMR opened at $87.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.68. Lamar Advertising has a 1 year low of $81.10 and a 1 year high of $111.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.10. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 20.19%. The company had revenue of $541.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lamar Advertising from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in North America. It operates approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. It offers advertisers a range of billboard, interstate logo, transit, and airport advertising formats helping local businesses and national brands.

