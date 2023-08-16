Wealthspire Advisors LLC Sells 675 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lessened its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 7,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on RJF shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $112.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Raymond James from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.43.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 5,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.36, for a total value of $508,877.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,655,537.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Horace Carter sold 3,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $409,527.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,129,476.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 5,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.36, for a total transaction of $508,877.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,314 shares in the company, valued at $4,655,537.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Trading Down 1.9 %

RJF opened at $105.06 on Wednesday. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $126.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.48.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.25). Raymond James had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Raymond James will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.21%.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

See Also

