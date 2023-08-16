Wealthspire Advisors LLC Sells 922 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,318 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 922 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Fortinet by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,607,677 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,300,849,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467,035 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Fortinet by 125,937.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,597,668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $713,680,000 after purchasing an additional 14,586,086 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Fortinet by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,155,601 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $350,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205,127 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Fortinet by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,119,589 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $348,077,000 after purchasing an additional 767,603 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $312,964,000. 64.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Fortinet from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Fortinet from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Fortinet from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Fortinet from $90.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Fortinet from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.42.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $1,684,727.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,718.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $1,684,727.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,718.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,923 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total value of $672,080.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,983.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,163 shares of company stock worth $4,799,087 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet stock opened at $59.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.49, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.16. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.61 and a 1-year high of $81.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.46.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 698.28% and a net margin of 21.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

