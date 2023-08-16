Wearable Devices (NASDAQ:WLDS) & Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Financial Analysis

Wearable Devices (NASDAQ:WLDS – Get Free Report) and Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.9% of Wearable Devices shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.0% of Cisco Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Cisco Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Wearable Devices and Cisco Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wearable Devices 0 0 0 0 N/A Cisco Systems 1 10 12 0 2.48

Earnings & Valuation

Cisco Systems has a consensus target price of $56.95, indicating a potential upside of 6.76%. Given Cisco Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cisco Systems is more favorable than Wearable Devices.

This table compares Wearable Devices and Cisco Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wearable Devices $45,000.00 329.16 -$6.50 million N/A N/A Cisco Systems $51.56 billion 4.22 $11.81 billion $2.78 19.19

Cisco Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Wearable Devices.

Profitability

This table compares Wearable Devices and Cisco Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wearable Devices N/A N/A N/A Cisco Systems 20.89% 31.66% 13.63%

Summary

Cisco Systems beats Wearable Devices on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wearable Devices

Wearable Devices Ltd. engages in the development of a non-invasive neural input interface for controlling digital devices using subtle touchless finger movements. The company offers Mudra Inspire development kits that enable users to control digital devices, including consumer electronics, smart watches, smartphones, AR glasses, VR headsets, televisions, personal computers and laptop computers, drones, robots, and others through finger movements and hand gestures. It serves consumer electronics companies, industrial companies, information technology and software solutions providers, software development studios, academia and research universities, and B2C market. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Yokneam Illit, Israel.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization. In addition, it provides Internet for the future product consists of routed optical networking, 5G, silicon, and optics solutions; collaboration products, such as meetings, collaboration devices, calling, contact center, and communication platform as a service; end-to-end security product consists of network security, cloud security, security endpoints, unified threat management, and zero trust; and optimized application experiences products including full stack observability and cloud-native platform. Further, the company offers a range of service and support options for its customers, including technical support and advanced services and advisory services. It serves businesses of various sizes, public institutions, governments, and service providers. The company sells its products and services directly, as well as through systems integrators, service providers, other resellers, and distributors. Cisco Systems, Inc. has strategic alliances with other companies. Cisco Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

