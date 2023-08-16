Wedbush Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF)

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 10th. Wedbush analyst G. Pascarelli now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.08. The consensus estimate for Green Thumb Industries’ current full-year earnings is $0.19 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Green Thumb Industries’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Get Green Thumb Industries alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Green Thumb Industries from C$30.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on shares of Green Thumb Industries from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.20.

Green Thumb Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Green Thumb Industries stock opened at $6.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -74.27 and a beta of 1.81. Green Thumb Industries has a 52-week low of $6.42 and a 52-week high of $16.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.66.

About Green Thumb Industries

(Get Free Report)

Green Thumb Industries Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. The company offers cannabis flower; processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, capsules, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the &Shine, Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Green Thumb Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Thumb Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.