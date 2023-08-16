Wedbush Securities Inc. Grows Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 62,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,162,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 25.9% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 35.0% in the first quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 54.5% in the first quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 34,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after buying an additional 12,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 5.7% in the first quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. 55.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PRU. Barclays raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.55.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $93.28 on Wednesday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.37 and a twelve month high of $110.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $33.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.15.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.10). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $12.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 21st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.67%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

