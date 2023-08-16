Wedbush Weighs in on The GEO Group, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:GEO)

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The GEO Group in a report issued on Thursday, August 10th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for The GEO Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.87 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on The GEO Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The GEO Group Stock Performance

Shares of GEO opened at $7.28 on Monday. The GEO Group has a 12-month low of $6.97 and a 12-month high of $12.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $918.01 million, a PE ratio of 7.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.71.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $593.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.27 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The GEO Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in The GEO Group by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 41,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 356,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. 77.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Scott Michael Kernan sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is a leading diversified government service provider, specializing in design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's diversified services include enhanced in-custody rehabilitation and post-release support through the award-winning GEO Continuum of Care, secure transportation, electronic monitoring, community-based programs, and correctional health and mental health care.

