Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Black Hills (BKH)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Black Hills (NYSE: BKH) recently:

8/11/2023 – Black Hills was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/9/2023 – Black Hills had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $60.00 to $56.00.

8/4/2023 – Black Hills had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $66.00 to $62.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/31/2023 – Black Hills was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/21/2023 – Black Hills had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $60.00 to $56.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Black Hills Price Performance

BKH opened at $55.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.58. Black Hills Co. has a 1 year low of $55.91 and a 1 year high of $79.78.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $411.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.13 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 9.46%. Black Hills’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Black Hills Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Black Hills Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Black Hills

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. Black Hills’s payout ratio is 67.02%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Black Hills by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Black Hills by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Black Hills by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Black Hills by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Black Hills by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. 86.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 220,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,482 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,024 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

