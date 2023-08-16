William Blair Comments on SmileDirectClub, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SDC)

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for SmileDirectClub in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 9th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.47) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.42). The consensus estimate for SmileDirectClub’s current full-year earnings is ($0.43) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for SmileDirectClub’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.40) EPS.

Get SmileDirectClub alerts:

SmileDirectClub Trading Down 6.7 %

SDC stock opened at $0.56 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.50. SmileDirectClub has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $2.26. The company has a market cap of $225.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 2.36.

Institutional Trading of SmileDirectClub

Insider Activity at SmileDirectClub

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in SmileDirectClub by 254.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 87,912 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub during the first quarter worth $42,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 35.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 33,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 8,595 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub during the first quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.84% of the company’s stock.

In other SmileDirectClub news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 135,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.44, for a total value of $59,459.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 336,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,979.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SmileDirectClub, Inc, an oral care company, offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a customer's dentist or orthodontist, and facilitating remote clinical monitoring through a network of orthodontists and general dentists through its proprietary teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, France, Spain, and Austria.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SmileDirectClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmileDirectClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.