William Paul Wells Wells Buys 92,000 Shares of Tethys Petroleum Limited (TSE:TPL) Stock

Tethys Petroleum Limited (TSE:TPL – Get Free Report) Director William Paul Wells Wells bought 92,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$67,160.00.

William Paul Wells Wells also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 13th, William Paul Wells Wells bought 5,000 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,500.00.

Tethys Petroleum Price Performance

Tethys Petroleum Limited has a 52 week low of C$0.01 and a 52 week high of C$0.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.02.

Tethys Petroleum Company Profile

Tethys Petroleum Limited is an oil and gas exploration and production company focused on projects in Central Asia and the Caspian Region. The Company’s principal activity is the acquisition of, and exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas fields. The Company operates through three segments: Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Georgia.

