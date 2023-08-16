Wolverine Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 390,000 Global Star Acquisition, Inc. Right (NASDAQ:GLSTR)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Global Star Acquisition, Inc. Right (NASDAQ:GLSTR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 390,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mangrove Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Global Star Acquisition, Inc. Right in the fourth quarter worth about $327,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Star Acquisition, Inc. Right in the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Star Acquisition, Inc. Right in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000.

Get Global Star Acquisition Inc. Right alerts:

Global Star Acquisition, Inc. Right Stock Performance

GLSTR stock opened at $0.16 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.13 and its 200 day moving average is $0.11. Global Star Acquisition, Inc. Right has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $0.38.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global Star Acquisition Inc. Right Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Star Acquisition Inc. Right and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.